Benefit of new homes greater than loss of heritage asset

An inspector has allowed the loss of a listed Victorian reservoir in a scheme for seven houses at a water pumping station site in Wiltshire, finding that the less than substantial harm caused by the loss of the heritage asset was outweighed by the public benefits of the new homes. The appeal scheme comprised the conversion of a listed pumphouse to two dwellings, the demolition of the reservoir to create two dwellings and the demolition of a former dwelling at the site to create a terrace of three dwellings.

