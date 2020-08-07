What we know about the government’s planned Environmental Impact Assessment changes

The government says it will soon propose changes to the process by which the effect on nature of proposed major developments is spelt out for decision-makers. Earlier findings, increased consistency and nationwide data collection are among the aims. But some commentators fear potential reductions in environmental protection.

by Joey Gardiner
The assessment of developments' environmental impact is undergoing change - image: Alan Murray-Rust (CC BY-SA 2.0)
The assessment of developments' environmental impact is undergoing change - image: Alan Murray-Rust (CC BY-SA 2.0)

