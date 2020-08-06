Planning White Paper proposes merger of CIL and s106 systems for securing developer infrastructure contributions

The existing community infrastructure levy (CIL) and section 106 planning obligations systems could be merged to create a new 'Infrastructure Levy', with any payments due under the new system linked to the final value of a development, the government's Planning for the Future consultation has revealed.

by Michael Donnelly
Infrastructure funding: CIL and s106 merger mooted (pic: Getty)
Infrastructure funding: CIL and s106 merger mooted (pic: Getty)

