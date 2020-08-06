Scheme size threshold for affordable homes contributions could rise from ten to 40 or 50 homes under MHCLG proposals
The government is proposing raising the threshold at which housing schemes are required to make affordable homes contributions from ten to 40 or 50 homes, despite its own estimates that this could reduce delivery of affordable units via developer contributions by 20 per cent, according to official estimates.
