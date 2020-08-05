Deliberate site subdivision augurs S106 contributions from three dwellings
A site for three new dwellings in a Bedfordshire town has been refused for its lack of provision for affordable housing and education provision as it was deemed to form part of a larger residential development totalling eleven dwellings that had been subdivided and for which such infrastructure provision would have been required.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.