London mayor proposes planning changes to preserve discounts on market homes and cap shared ownership prices
The mayor of London is considering new planning guidance to ensure that any discounts to homes purchased via the discounted market sale (DMS) model of affordable housing are passed on to subsequent buyers, and may introduce a "formal cap" on the value of homes sold under shared ownership, according to a consultation document.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.