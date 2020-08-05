London mayor proposes planning changes to preserve discounts on market homes and cap shared ownership prices

The mayor of London is considering new planning guidance to ensure that any discounts to homes purchased via the discounted market sale (DMS) model of affordable housing are passed on to subsequent buyers, and may introduce a "formal cap" on the value of homes sold under shared ownership, according to a consultation document.

by Michael Donnelly
London mayor Sadiq Khan (Getty)
London mayor Sadiq Khan (Getty)

