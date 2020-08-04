Alterations to fire station tower would undermine historic function
Planning permission and listed building consent have been refused for the conversion of a former listed grade II* fire station tower into a single dwelling in north-west London for failure to preserve the special interest of the historic fire station without sufficient public benefits to outweigh the less than substantial harm resulting.
