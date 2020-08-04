Continuous breach of condition restricting helicopter flights rejected
An enforcement notice against the operation and flying of helicopters outside of permitted times set by a condition of the permission allowing the original use has been upheld, and deemed planning permission refused, at a helicopter business in Leicestershire for intrusive harm to the living conditions of nearby residential occupiers from noise and disturbance.
