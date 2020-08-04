Continuous breach of condition restricting helicopter flights rejected

An enforcement notice against the operation and flying of helicopters outside of permitted times set by a condition of the permission allowing the original use has been upheld, and deemed planning permission refused, at a helicopter business in Leicestershire for intrusive harm to the living conditions of nearby residential occupiers from noise and disturbance.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.