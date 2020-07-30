What the new permitted development right allowing homes to be extended upwards means for councils and applicants

Uptake of a new permitted development right allowing homes to be extended upwards is likely to be restricted due to the complexity of the prior approval process and the limited number of properties eligible for such development, practitioners predict. But councils are concerned about the potentially harmful impact on design quality and planning team resources.

by Ben Kochan
Upwards extensions: new PD rights published (pic: Getty)
Upwards extensions: new PD rights published (pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.