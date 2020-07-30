What the new permitted development right allowing homes to be extended upwards means for councils and applicants
Uptake of a new permitted development right allowing homes to be extended upwards is likely to be restricted due to the complexity of the prior approval process and the limited number of properties eligible for such development, practitioners predict. But councils are concerned about the potentially harmful impact on design quality and planning team resources.
