District councils body calls for suspension of five-year land supply and housing delivery test requirements

The housing ministry has said it is "aware" of local authorities' concerns about hitting their housing land supply and delivery test targets in the wake of the pandemic, after a survey revealed that about 60 per cent of district council bosses are worried about the impact of Covid-19 on meeting the two national policy requirements.

by Eleanor Kahn
Housebuilding: Pandemic has slowed delivery (pic: Getty)
