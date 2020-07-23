22 things you need to know about the latest residential permitted development rights

On Wednesday, the government published two sets of regulations that introduce a series of new permitted development (PD) rights in relation to the demolition of buildings and their replacement with new housing and upward extensions to residential properties. Here are 22 things you need to know about the new rights.

by Michael Donnelly
Upwards extensions: new PD rights published (pic: Getty)
Upwards extensions: new PD rights published (pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.