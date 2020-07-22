Poor outlook from bedroom windows scuppers backland development
A three-storey, eight-unit building in place of a bungalow on a backland site in an established residential area of West London was refused, not for its scale, but for the restricted outlook for future occupiers from some of the rooms, in conflict with adopted local plan policies which required high levels of amenity and a good level of outlook.
