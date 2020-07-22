RTPI, RIBA and RICS warn housing secretary that new PD rights could lead to 'social disasters’

The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), and the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) have written to the housing secretary urging him against any further loosening of permitted development rules in order to avoid "social disasters" in the future.

by Gavin McEwan