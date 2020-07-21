Mixed-use redevelopment would erode bucolic setting of conservation area
A mixed-use redevelopment proposal for the re-use of two barns as offices and addition of 15 new residential units at a site on the edge of a green in a Buckinghamshire village was refused, mainly for harm to the appearance and character of the surrounding conservation area, but also for harm to biodiversity, highway safety and landscape character.
