Covid-19 pandemic supports retention of informal open space

The loss of open space from the provision of eight dwellings in a Derbyshire settlement has resulted in a refusal with the inspector concluding the social and environmental harm arising from the loss of open space and the proposal’s adverse effects on the appearance and character of the area outweighed any benefits from the new homes.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.