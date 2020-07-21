Covid-19 pandemic supports retention of informal open space
The loss of open space from the provision of eight dwellings in a Derbyshire settlement has resulted in a refusal with the inspector concluding the social and environmental harm arising from the loss of open space and the proposal’s adverse effects on the appearance and character of the area outweighed any benefits from the new homes.
