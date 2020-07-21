Inspector refuses particularly poor housing design

A detailed proposal for 20 residential units on vacant previously developed land in a residential area of a County Durham settlement was refused for harm to the character and appearance of the area and living conditions of future occupants from its poor layout and design and loss of trees, despite a need for further market and affordable housing in the area and an outline consent existing at the site for 20 dwellings.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.