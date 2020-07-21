Inspector refuses particularly poor housing design
A detailed proposal for 20 residential units on vacant previously developed land in a residential area of a County Durham settlement was refused for harm to the character and appearance of the area and living conditions of future occupants from its poor layout and design and loss of trees, despite a need for further market and affordable housing in the area and an outline consent existing at the site for 20 dwellings.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.