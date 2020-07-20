Preventing loss of cultural venues and planning conditions for holiday parks
Planning authorities should have immediate “due regard” to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic when considering whether to approve a change of use or demolition of a theatre, concert hall or live music venue and be flexible in allowing holiday park operators bound by planning conditions restricting their "open season" to extend the season into the winter, housing secretary Robert Jenrick has announced.
