Development management answers: What are options on road signs bluff?
Q What actions, including possible legal procedures, can be taken by a highways authority, a planning authority or other bodies when, during a required road speed survey for a housing development application, the developer places prominent signs on roads leading to the survey point saying "Slow - Tree Felling in Progress" when no felling is actually occurring? QT
