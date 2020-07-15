Third time lucky for Cheshire mixed use scheme in SOS approval

The secretary of state has agreed with his inspector and allowed a mixed-use scheme on agricultural land at the edge of a Cheshire town, in a redetermined appeal for the second time following two previous refusals of the scheme by the SOS and subsequent high court quashes. On this occasion, the secretary of state agreed the material considerations of housing and economic benefits outweighed the conflict with the development plan arising from harms to appearance and character and loss of agricultural land. The mixed-use scheme included 189 new homes, a local centre, employment development, site for a primary school, public open space, children’s play areas and allotments.

by

