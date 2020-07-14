Costs against council for inconsistent HMO decision-making

A house in multiple occupation for five occupants was allowed from a single dwelling in a residential area of a Northamptonshire settlement with no harm found to highway safety or the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers from a lack of off-street parking at the site. A full award of costs was granted to the appellant, the council being found to have determined the case in an inconsistent manner, amounting to unreasonable behaviour.

by