Plan-led tower block approved following controversy
A tower bock development providing 220 flats on the site of a former church in a London borough district centre won the approval of the secretary of state after his previous decision to refuse an application for the scheme was quashed for failing to give adequate reasons in respect of heritage matters and the case remitted for re-determination by the courts.
