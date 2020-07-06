Tidal lagoon operator claims last minute works have saved consent 'in perpetuity'

The firm behind proposals to create a tidal energy lagoon in Swansea bay has claimed that works it carried out shortly before development consent for the scheme was due to expire last week have secured approval for the proposal "in perpetuity", but both the local council and the government claim the permission has expired.

by Michael Donnelly
A visualisation of the tidal lagoon (pic: Tidal Power Plc)
A visualisation of the tidal lagoon (pic: Tidal Power Plc)

