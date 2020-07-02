The implications of automatically extending consents due to lapse in the pandemic

Plans to allow automatic extensions to planning permissions that are due to lapse during the Covid-19 crisis have finally been confirmed by the government, to the relief of the development sector. But the new measures throw up some potential challenges for decision-makers and developers where consents have already lapsed, say observers.

by David Blackman
Construction: Permissions extensions included in Business and Planning Bill
Construction: Permissions extensions included in Business and Planning Bill

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £350 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.