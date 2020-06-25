Neighbourhood Watch: Government eases rules for councils' neighbourhood planning grants in light of Covid-19
The government has introduced changes to the rules for councils applying for grants to support their neighbourhood planning work in the 2020/21 financial year to take account of the impact of Covid-19, including allowing authorities to make claims at earlier points in the process.
