Charity must pay planning contributions despite lockdown hardships
A reporter has refused to discharge a planning obligation to pay contributions towards Edinburgh's city tram project at a creative hub in the city, concluding it met the required tests set out in Scottish Circular 3/2012. The obligation was linked to the permission for the creative hub to be converted from a derelict listed building.
