Housing adjoining waste site would prejudice operators
The redevelopment of a former scrapyard in Newcastle for 58 flats across three interlinked blocks was refused mainly for its inappropriate location in respect of the effects of odour from an adjoining waste transfer station on the living conditions of future occupiers, despite the site being identified for housing potential in an area action plan.
