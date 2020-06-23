Housing adjoining waste site would prejudice operators

The redevelopment of a former scrapyard in Newcastle for 58 flats across three interlinked blocks was refused mainly for its inappropriate location in respect of the effects of odour from an adjoining waste transfer station on the living conditions of future occupiers, despite the site being identified for housing potential in an area action plan.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £299 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.