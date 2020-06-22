Numerous dormers and steep gables out of place for care home
A 56-bedroom nursing home in Norfolk would be out of place and harm the character of an area, an inspector held, noting that the large number of dormers and steep gables gave the impression of a four-storey building. In dismissing the appeal, the inspector refused an award of costs in favour of the appeal, despite the planning application having been recommended for approval by officers.
