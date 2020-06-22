Numerous dormers and steep gables out of place for care home

A 56-bedroom nursing home in Norfolk would be out of place and harm the character of an area, an inspector held, noting that the large number of dormers and steep gables gave the impression of a four-storey building. In dismissing the appeal, the inspector refused an award of costs in favour of the appeal, despite the planning application having been recommended for approval by officers.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £299 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.