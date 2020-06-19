Large housing schemes should go through DCO regime to help Covid-19 recovery, says report
The determination of all large housing and infrastructure projects should be taken out of the hands of local authorities and be considered by the Planning Inspectorate under the streamlined development consent order (DCO) regime, according to a think tank report on boosting the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
