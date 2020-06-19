Secretary of state accepts that 'deliverable' housing site definition is wider than NPPF's 'closed list'
The housing secretary has backed down in a council's legal challenge to an appeal decision and conceded that the National Planning Policy Framework's (NPPF's) definition of a "deliverable" housing site is not a "closed list" but leaves room for decision-makers to exercise their planning judgement.
