Local Plan Watch: Sevenoaks gets day in court over inspector's local plan ruling
News that a Kent council has been granted permission to bring a judicial review against a planning inspector's decision to reject its emerging local plan over a failure to meet the duty to cooperate, while a trio of Tory MPs have urged the housing secretary to call in the draft document features in the latest Local Plan Watch update.
