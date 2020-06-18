Residential farmstead conversion would harm AONB and heritage assets

The part demolition and conversion of commercial buildings and an agricultural barn to three dwellings in open countryside in east Sussex was refused for harm to the appearance and character of a listed building, an area of outstanding natural beauty and conflict with the locational and employment policies of the adopted plan, despite an accepted need for housing in the area.

