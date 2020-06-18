POS appoints Sevenoaks planning chief as its new president

Morris, a chartered town planner with nearly 20 years planning experience, has taken over from Sarah Platts, the strategic planning and infrastructure manager at Kent County Council.



According to a statement from POS, Morris' theme for the year ahead will be "Planning to Inspire".

Morris said: "There has never been a more important, testing, exciting and potentially hugely-rewarding time to be involved in planning, a profession I have dedicated almost 20 years of my career to and one I am tremendously proud to be a part of'.



"Many will have already played key roles in the initial response to Covid-19, but we all will have a part to play in the ongoing recovery.



"The responsibility on planning to play its part in leading us through these uncertain times is one we should all be proud to accept, as it is a challenge we will collectively overcome."



Morris is the 24th president of the society since its formation in 1997, POS said.