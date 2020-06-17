Parliamentary committee chair warns that unlawful Jenrick decision risks ‘erosion of trust’ in planning

The chair of the House of Commons housing, communities and local government committee has written to housing secretary Robert Jenrick demanding disclosure of documents relating to his approval of the Westferry Printworks development, warning that the unfolding controversy over the case risks "an erosion of trust in the integrity of the planning system".

by Mark Wilding
Robert Jenrick: Housing secretary facing growing calls to disclose Westferry Printworks correspondence. Image: UK Parliament
Robert Jenrick: Housing secretary facing growing calls to disclose Westferry Printworks correspondence. Image: UK Parliament

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £299 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.