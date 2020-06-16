Open-plan living would compromise historical significance of listed building
A single storey extension and internal alterations to a listed dwelling in a residential area of southeast London was refused listed building consent because the appellant’s desire to create a fluid, open-plan living space was not considered by the inspector as a sufficient public benefit to balance against the moderate harm caused to the historic layout of the building.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.