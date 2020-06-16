New homes would detract from adjoining footpath
Four new dwellings have been refused at a backland site in a Berkshire town for harm to the green and sylvan character of an adjoining public right of way, in conflict with adopted local policy which required development to be appropriate in scale, mass, design and materials, layout and siting in relation to adjoining buildings, spaces and views.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.