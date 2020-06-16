SOS agrees harm to abbey complex rules out waste incinerator
The secretary of state has agreed with his inspector and refused permission for a waste recovery facility at an existing waste management park in Cambridgeshire, in a recovered appeal for his own determination, on the basis that heritage harms to a nearby historic abbey complex outweighed any public benefits arising from the scheme.
