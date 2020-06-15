Land for housing and development - Scottish Land Commission paper
A Scottish Land Commission paper about land for housing argues that land must be used more effectively to benefit everyone who lives in Scotland. Three further reports: examine the relationship between residential development land prices and house prices; investigate land banking; and consider the benefits of getting communities involved earlier in decision making on plans.
