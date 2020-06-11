Why a Supreme Court ruling is likely to reduce the range of heritage items that can be listed

A Supreme Court judgment on a pair of listed urns calls into question whether some heritage items on statutory lists can actually be categorised as 'buildings' and are therefore eligible for inclusion. Experts say the ruling means that some currently-listed items may therefore be potentially vulnerable to removal.

by Adam Branson
The Supreme Court (Chrial Jon, Flickr)
The Supreme Court (Chrial Jon, Flickr)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £299 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.