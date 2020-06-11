The implications of relaxing developers’ infrastructure funding duties in response to Covid-19
The government has announced that it will revise community infrastructure levy rules to allow councils more flexibility around the timing of payments from smaller developers. Some lawyers question why larger developers are to be excluded from the changes, while councils have raised concerns about the impact on revenues for much-needed new infrastructure.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.