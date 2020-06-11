Pincher defends Jenrick as MPs call for 'full transparency' over Westferry consent
Housing minister Christopher Pincher has defended the communities secretary's conduct after opposition MPs called for "full transparency" over his "unlawful" consent for a 1,500-home scheme in London's Docklands, but confirmed that the developer paid £12,000 to the Conservatives for tickets to a party event.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.