Winning BHA award helps establish sustainable project as one of national significance

The first of its kind in the UK, the Climate Innovation District comprises more than 121 zero-carbon houses and two timber-framed apartment buildings, situated in a green landscape in the city centre.

Citu Developments partnered with White Arkitekter for the project, a team known for sustainable placemaking, timber frame off-site housing, and buildings using MVHR systems and air-tight membranes to create homes powered totally by renewable energy.

"Creating our entry let us reflect on the huge progress made at the Climate Innovation District over the past two years. It led to us creating a document that formed the basis of a highly useful information pack about the Climate Innovation District that has been used to engage stakeholders.

"We saw a lot of attention and excitement around the award win, helping to build on our successful marketing of the district", says Robert Allen, Marketing and Research Manager, Citu Group Developments Ltd.

"The whole team was proud that their creation was named sustainable development of the year. Our purpose is to accelerate the transition to zero carbon cities and this award served as a moment to pause, reflect and celebrate our success."

More information on the Climate Innovation District project can be found here.

The British Homes Awards, in association with Horticulture Week, Planning, World Architecture News and World Interiors News, honour every aspect of housebuilding from one-off houses to major developments. Categories range from interiors to landscaping, and individual extensions to placemaking on a grand scale.

