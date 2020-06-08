Government 'set to back zonal planning system with more powers for development corporations', reports claim
The government is considering a "zonal planning system" where "key decisions will be taken from local councils and handed to development corporations" and has convened an expert panel to look into "very substantive changes" to the planning system, press reports at the weekend have claimed.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.