Why the secretary of state's admission of 'apparent bias' has prompted calls for an overhaul of ministerial decision-making

An admission of "apparent bias" by the housing secretary in his consent for a 1,500-home scheme in east London is unprecedented and "shocking", according to legal experts, who warn that it could undermine faith in ministerial decision-making and should prompt far-reaching changes around the process.

by Joey Gardiner
A visualisation of the Westferry Printworks scheme (pic: Northern & Shell)
A visualisation of the Westferry Printworks scheme (pic: Northern & Shell)

