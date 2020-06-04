Why the secretary of state's admission of 'apparent bias' over his approval of a 1,500-home scheme has prompted calls for an overhaul of ministerial decision-making

An admission of "apparent bias" by the housing secretary in his consent for a 1,500-home scheme in east London is unprecedented and "shocking", according to legal experts, who warn that it could undermine faith in ministerial decision-making and should prompt far-reaching changes around the process.

by Joey Gardiner