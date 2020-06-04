Neighbourhood Watch: Jenrick refuses Surrey housing scheme due to neighbourhood plan clash
Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has cited paragraph 14 of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) - which defines the circumstances in which conflict with a neighbourhood plan is likely to "significantly and demonstrably" outweigh the benefits of a scheme - to refuse consent for a housing scheme in Surrey.
