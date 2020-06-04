Neighbourhood Watch: Jenrick cites NPPF paragraph 14 to refuse housing scheme on neighbourhood plan grounds

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has cited paragraph 14 of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) - which defines the circumstances in which conflict with a neighbourhood plan is likely to "significantly and demonstrably" outweigh the benefits of a scheme - to refuse consent for a housing scheme in Surrey.

by David Dewar
Housing secretary Robert Jenrick (pic: Getty)
Housing secretary Robert Jenrick (pic: Getty)

