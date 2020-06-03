Industrial extension would erode urban green space network

A proposal to change the use of designated amenity land to industrial use, including the installation of a security fence and formation of yard and car park, at an industrial unit on an industrial estate in Aberdeen has been refused for its adverse impacts on the character of the area through the loss of mature, woodland trees without compensatory planting, the loss of an area of woodland that functioned as open space and for adverse impact on the amenity of an adjacent public footpath.

