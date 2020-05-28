Transport secretary backs new M42 junction six dual carriageway in Birmingham green belt
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has granted consent for a new dual carriageway on green belt land on the edge of Birmingham as part of an upgrade to junction six of the M42, after concluding that the project would help improve access to the city's airport and support the development of a new High Speed Two (HS2) train station.
