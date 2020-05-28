Transport secretary backs new M42 junction six dual carriageway in Birmingham green belt

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has granted consent for a new dual carriageway on green belt land on the edge of Birmingham as part of an upgrade to junction six of the M42, after concluding that the project would help improve access to the city's airport and support the development of a new High Speed Two (HS2) train station.

by Mark Wilding
Transport secretary Grant Shapps (pic: Getty)
Transport secretary Grant Shapps (pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £299 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.