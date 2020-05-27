Appellant used deception to remedy enforcement breach

Enforcement against the use of a property in a residential area of north-west London as self-contained flats was upheld in a superseded appeal, the previous one being quashed by order of the High Court, with the requirement to remove all the bathrooms and kitchens other than those existing at its last lawful use as a dwellinghouse considered acceptable to remedy the breach.

by

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £299 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with monthly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.