Appellant used deception to remedy enforcement breach
Enforcement against the use of a property in a residential area of north-west London as self-contained flats was upheld in a superseded appeal, the previous one being quashed by order of the High Court, with the requirement to remove all the bathrooms and kitchens other than those existing at its last lawful use as a dwellinghouse considered acceptable to remedy the breach.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.