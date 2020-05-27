Council to pay costs for delay and disingenuous behaviour
An enforcement notice against the change of use of a warehouse to residential flats and associated external alterations at an industrial estate in north London was quashed and planning permission granted in a complex case relating to compliance or otherwise with prior approvals at the site and the timing of the external alterations. A partial award of costs was granted to the appellant.
